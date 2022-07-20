Hazy, hot and humid with limited rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and now weather worries for the morning drive. This afternoon, hazy, hot and humid with highs topping out in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Saharan dust will limit rain chances throughout the day. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s, with a stray shower possible.

Tomorrow, the dust backs off, but dry air sticks around. Only a few afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday-weekend, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits. Some showers moving in from off the Atlantic through the early afternoon, then moving west after that time frame.

Next week, moisture increases, and showers and storm chance go up. Highs in the low 90s.

