Hazy, hot and humid through Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, mainly dry with a few clouds mixed in. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with some isolated inland showers and storms. Tonight, mostly clear skies with a bright moon. Lows in the mid-upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow - Friday, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s with only a few afternoon inland showers and storms.

For the weekend, a front stalls across the state and rain chances increase. Highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers/storms. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days.

Tropics:

