Hazy, hot and humid through Friday

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with some isolated inland showers and storms.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 05:43:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, mainly dry with a few clouds mixed in. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with some isolated inland showers and storms. Tonight, mostly clear skies with a bright moon. Lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow - Friday, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s with only a few afternoon inland showers and storms.

For the weekend, a front stalls across the state and rain chances increase. Highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers/storms. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days.

Tropics:

  • Disorganized area of shower/storms in SW Caribbean Sea 
  • 2 day formation chance: 10%
  • 5 day formation chance: 40%

