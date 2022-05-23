Hazy, hot and humid over the next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, hazy, hot, and humid as highs climb into the upper 80s-low 90s. We're mainly dry as the SAL sits overhead.

Tomorrow, a copy and paste forecast. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, hazy skies and low rain chances.

Wednesday-Thursday, the Saharan dust backs off and skies become less hazy. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, some isolated showers and storms possible mainly inland.

Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with some PM showers and storms.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms possible as a front approaches. Models shows the SAL returning for the weekend, which could help lower rain chances or energize storms that develop.

