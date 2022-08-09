Hazy, hot and humid as Saharan dust lingers across the area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few showers pushing in from offshore moving southeast to northwest.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with hazy sunshine. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow - Friday, hazy, hot and humid as the dust lingers through the end of the work week. Highs in the low 90s but feeling like the triple digits with the humidity. The dust will limit rainfall through the next few days.

For the weekend - early next week, highs in the low 90s. Scattered PM showers and storms possible as a front stalls to our north and the dusty air pushes out.

