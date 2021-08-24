Hazy conditions as the tropics heat up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, filtered sunshine with hazy conditions and some isolated inland showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, hazy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s and a slim chance for isolated showers and storms.

Thursday-weekend, slightly hazy and scattered showers and storms possible mainly inland with highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, more Saharan Dust moves in and rain chances decrease.

