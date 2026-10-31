Halloween forecast for trick or treating, flood risk Sunday and Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rather unsettled weather pattern is expected to develop across West Palm Beach and the surrounding Palm Beach County region as we head into the weekend. Increasing moisture across South Florida, combined with a developing upper-level disturbance, will support periods of showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall.

For today, Saturday, a mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s, with easterly to northeasterly winds becoming breezy at times. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will generally increase as additional Atlantic moisture moves into the region.

SHORT-TERM FORECAST (SATURDAY – MONDAY)

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to become more pronounced Sunday into Monday. An approaching upper-level disturbance will help enhance upward motion across the Florida Peninsula, supporting more widespread shower and thunderstorm development.

Sunday currently appears to be the wettest day of the forecast period, with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Some storms could produce periods of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and localized flooding, particularly in areas that receive repeated rounds of precipitation.

Rainfall amounts of 1–3 inches are possible across portions of South Florida, with locally higher totals where heavier downpours develop.

By Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain in the forecast, although coverage may gradually become more scattered later in the day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK (TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY)

Conditions should begin to gradually improve by Tuesday, although lingering moisture will continue to support scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

By Wednesday, a noticeable decrease in rain chances is expected as drier conditions begin to work into the region. Sunshine should become more prevalent, with afternoon temperatures returning to the middle 80s.

COASTAL CONDITIONS

Beachgoers should use extra caution along the Palm Beach County coastline this weekend. Elevated surf, dangerous rip currents, and minor to moderate coastal flooding will remain concerns.

A High Surf Advisory is scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday evening for Palm Beach and Broward County beaches. A Coastal Flood Advisory also remains in effect through Saturday evening, with coastal flooding possible during high-tide cycles.

Beach conditions could become dangerous, especially for swimmers and anyone entering the Atlantic waters. Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow beach safety guidance and avoid entering the water when dangerous conditions are present.

MARINE FORECAST

Boating conditions across the local Atlantic waters are expected to deteriorate through the weekend as easterly to northeasterly winds strengthen.

Winds of 20–25 knots and seas building to 7–10 feet along portions of the Gulf Stream will create hazardous conditions for smaller vessels. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for portions of the local Atlantic waters.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

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OVERALL OUTLOOK

The main weather story for West Palm Beach over the next several days will be increasing rainfall potential, with Sunday into Monday appearing to bring the greatest opportunity for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

While Saturday should feature occasional breaks of sunshine, residents should prepare for a wetter pattern heading into the beginning of November. Heavy downpours, localized flooding, hazardous beach conditions, and rough marine conditions will be the primary concerns.