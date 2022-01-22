Half And Half Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front will sag slowly through the area today producing widespread clouds and periods of showers and a possible storm or two, especially this afternoon and early tonight.

Despite the clouds and showers we're still looking at highs into the mid 70s today before tailing off a bit into the upper 50s by tonight.

This is a slow moving system so skies will be slow to clear tomorrow although the prospects for at least some afternoon sun look pretty good.

High pressure will scour out the moisture and sunny skies are on tap to kick off the new work week on Monday albeit cool with highs struggling to hit 70 degrees.

Lows Monday morning will be in the 40s for everyone except coastal areas where lows near 50 will prevail.

As has been the pattern this winter the chilly weather will be short-lived as a return to southerly winds and warmer weather will move in ahead of our next weather maker on Tuesday.

Not expecting too much with that system but showers and storms are possible later Tuesday or Tuesday night with slow clearing by midweek.

All in all just a bit of an unsettled weekend with no big storms or arctic cold fronts appearing on the horizon through the next few days.

