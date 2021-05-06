Heavy rain, hail reported in Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. — There are numerous reports of severe weather in Northern Palm Beach County.
Large hail and 61mph winds are reported in Jupiter.
Several severe thunderstorm warnings early Thursday evening, according to WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
Weagle said flooding is possible.
WPTV viewers shared some videos of the storm.
Hail and wind in Jupiter FL @SurfnWeatherman pic.twitter.com/a6cvmcr8gQ— Fishin Salty 🎣 (@fishin_me) May 6, 2021
It’s rainy, it’s windy, and it’s hailing a little bit on this good Thursday evening! #weather @WPTV #rain #florida pic.twitter.com/JaSh26vJOj— JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 6, 2021
Another big surge in wind, rain, thunder, and lightning. Crazy storms moving through northern palm beach County right now. ⛈ #flwx @WPTV @SteveWeagleWPTV @KateWentzelWX pic.twitter.com/lhKSca2UEd— Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 6, 2021
A little timelapse of the storm moving in earlier. Crazy winds and rain. #flwx pic.twitter.com/SRExY74dxW— Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 6, 2021