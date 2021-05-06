Heavy rain, hail reported in Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. — There are numerous reports of severe weather in Northern Palm Beach County.

Large hail and 61mph winds are reported in Jupiter.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings early Thursday evening, according to WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said flooding is possible.

WPTV viewers shared some videos of the storm.

Stephanie Myer

Amanda Scalfaro "Hail in West Palm Beach"

Amy Marie Sampayo Northlake Boulevard on 05/06/21

Constance Mary Fiske "Wind clocked at 45 mph, temp went from 87 to 76. It was gone in 25 minutes ... West Palm Beach"

Hail and wind in Jupiter FL @SurfnWeatherman pic.twitter.com/a6cvmcr8gQ — Fishin Salty 🎣 (@fishin_me) May 6, 2021