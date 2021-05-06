Watch
Heavy rain, hail reported in Palm Beach County

Posted at 7:03 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 20:26:32-04

JUPITER, Fla. — There are numerous reports of severe weather in Northern Palm Beach County.

Large hail and 61mph winds are reported in Jupiter.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings early Thursday evening, according to WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said flooding is possible.

WPTV viewers shared some videos of the storm.

weather photo 1.PNG

Hail.PNG
"Hail in West Palm Beach"
WX2.PNG
Northlake Boulevard on 05/06/21
Weather photo.PNG
"Wind clocked at 45 mph, temp went from 87 to 76. It was gone in 25 minutes ... West Palm Beach"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
