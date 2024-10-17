FORECAST: Finally, it feels like fall!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A taste of fall, South Florida style, has arrived with cooler temperatures and less humid conditions this Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Winds are brisk for the next few days and out of the northeast. That strong onshore wind is expected to keep the skies a bit cloudier, and stray, light showers may zoom on by.

A wind advisory is in effect through Thursday evening because gusts will reach up to 35 mph. So expect bumpy coastal waters and higher seas with those gusty winds.

The Hunter's Full Supermoon happens this Thursday evening. The supermoon peaks at 7:26 p.m. This is also why the King Tides are back and lasting through early next week.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect, so expect tidal flooding in low-lying areas along the coast, as well as beach erosion possible.

Rain chances will slowly rise to about 40% by Friday and more showers are expected through the weekend. Temperatures will rebound to the low and mid 80s by Friday and will stay there with windy conditions this weekend.

Passing showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by Friday and move across the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

This area is likely to remain a weak low pressure system and not develop. Also, the cold front that passed through South Florida is forecast to remain stationary over the Bahamas and Cuba, keeping the disturbance away from Florida.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a small chance for development and will impact Central America during the next few days, bringing heavy rain from Nicaragua to Honduras and Belize to Guatemala.