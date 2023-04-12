Gusty winds, heavy rain expected Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gusty winds and passing showers on Wednesday morning with temperatures starting in the low 70s. It still feels cool because of the blustery wind and rain.

Get ready for heavier rain arriving late Wednesday morning and lasting throughout the afternoon hours. Wednesday's high temperatures will top the upper 70s.

Spotty showers are still possible Wednesday evening into the night as overnight lows stay in the low 70s.

A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures getting warmer, mid 80s by the end of the week.

Then a break from the very wet pattern returns Saturday and Sunday, but there can still be some pop-up showers or storms later in the afternoon on both days.

Warmer weather is in the forecast this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

More rain is in the forecast for early next week. Monday could be a wet and stormy day as a front moves through the area. Drier and sunny weather returns next Tuesday.