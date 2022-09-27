Gusty winds, heavy downpours, isolated tornadoes from Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs in the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds. On and off shower and storm activity likely as outer rainbands associated with Hurricane Ian move into the area.

The bands could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes. We're under a level 3/4 threat for flash flooding today and a 2/5 threat for severe storms.

Tonight, widespread shower and storm activity with the potential for strong-severe storms.

Tomorrow, Ian is expected to near Tampa producing storm surge and hurricane conditions across some parts of the west coast of Florida. While the center will stay west of our viewing area, tropical storm force winds are possible along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.

Everyone across the area will see windy conditions, but the strongest winds will be along the Treasure Coast. Numerous feeder bands will push into the area throughout the day. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flooding issues.

The Weather Prediction Center has us under a level 1/4 threat for flash flooding and a slight risk for severe storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Thursday, with Ian hanging out near Tampa/Big Bend area, additional rainbands will pull into the area throughout the day. Staying windy and wet with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Friday, Ian will start to move out of Florida, weakening as it lifts away from our viewing area. Breezy to start the day with scattered storms, then improving conditions throughout the afternoon.

For the weekend, drier air filters in behind Ian and rain chances go down. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s The humidity could drop a little as well making it feel more comfortable out there.