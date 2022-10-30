Great weather for your outdoor plans today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure off the Carolina coast will keep it mainly dry through today and much of the upcoming week.

There's one trick to the forecast however- easterly winds coming in off the ocean could allow for a sneaky shower or two to move in but that would be the exception to the rule.

Highs in the 80s through the upcoming week with no cold fronts in sight.

Little day to day change in our weather is expected right through Friday.

Outside of an isolated shower or two the weather looks good for trick or treaters tomorrow evening.

The rip current risk remains high through tomorrow and maybe longer due to these easterly winds so only swim at guarded beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sun & clouds, isolated shower. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Few clouds, nice. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, spotty showers around. Highs: Mid 80s

