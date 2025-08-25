FORECAST: Grab the umbrella, tropical downpours expected Monday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday's forecast has afternoon storms on tap once again. This stormy pattern is brought by high pressure to the south and a stalled front to the north.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 25, 2025

That's going to keep the westerly flow intact for another few days. This makes for stormy afternoons and storms develop west and march towards the east areas, A couple of storms may be strong and produce gusty winds.

Despite the rain this afternoon, temperatures will top the low 90s and it will feel like a scorcher when it is not raining.

WPTV Forecast highs this Monday afternoon.

Afternoon high temps will ease back near the average for late August, near 90 toward the mid-latter part of the week. Rain chances will remain high for the rest of the week.

Rip currents remain high for our beaches through Tuesday morning.