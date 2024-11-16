Gorgeous weekend weather!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Satruday morning waking up to cool temps in the 50s and 60s. Lots of sunshine today will warm things up to the upper 70s to near 80. Humidity will be low and it will feel comfortable out. A nice breeze blowing out of the Northeast 15mph.

Saturday night will also be cool, but not as cool along the coast as winds swing more onshore. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 right along the coast under mostly clear skies and a big bright moon.

Sunday will be just as nice, with lots of sunshine and highs near 80. A little less of a breeze out there but still comfortable humidity.

Nice weather continues through Tuesday next week with ample sunshine as temps warm up to the low 80s but humidity stays comfortable. Just a gradual warm up expected.

Wednesday moisture from Sara will combine with an approaching cold front and rain chances will go up. The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning, bringing chilly temps into south Florida with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s. This cooler than average weather will last through the weekend.

In the tropics, tropical storm sara is struggling along the coast of Honduras. It is forecast to slowly move along the coast then into Belize. At this time the National Hurricane center has the low level center dissipating or opening up to a tropical wave over the yucatan.

Conditions will not be favorable in the Gulf of Mexico for future tropical re-development, however the moisture will get pulled into a strong cold front that will move through Florida Wednesday/early Thursday enhancing our rainfall then.

