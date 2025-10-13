Gorgeous sunny weather to start to work week!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just a heads up if you're heading to the beaches – there's still a good chance of rip currents out there due to some lingering swell in the Atlantic. Also, keep an eye out for minor coastal flooding this afternoon along the east coast because of those King Tides.

Looking at the short-term weather, today through Tuesday, we're seeing a mix of weather patterns across the eastern U.S. There's a low pressure system off the Mid Atlantic and Southeast coasts that won't be going anywhere fast. As we head into Tuesday, though, that system will begin to move northeastward. Today, expect light north to northeast winds, with drier air moving in for most of South Florida. Most areas should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with some inland areas reaching around 90 degrees.

Moving into the longer term from Tuesday night through Sunday, a high-pressure system will strengthen and bring some changes. We might see a weak frontal boundary sweep across South Florida by midweek, which could bring a slight uptick in shower chances. However, don't expect much activity overall, thanks to the dry air aloft that keeps thunderstorm chances low. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s across the board. Enjoy the weather, but stay safe at the beach!