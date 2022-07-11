Watch Now
Funnel cloud spotted near Boynton Beach

Tracking the weather in Palm Beach County
funnel cloud.PNG
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 18:04:21-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.  — A small funnel cloud was spotted near Boynton Beach Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said it appeared around 4: 21 p.m. just west of Boynton Beach.

According to NWS, photos provided show the brief small funnel cloud just below the base of the thunderstorm as it interacted with the sea breeze boundary.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is monitoring a line of strong storms from Boca Raton to Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

Weagle said the storms are moving north.

WX.PNG

WPTV's Michael Buczyner sent us the photo below of storms south of Palm Beach International Airport.

Storms in Palm Beach County.PNG

