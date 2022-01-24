Frost Advisory issued for inland Palm Beach County and Okeechobee County until 8 a.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold morning in store with temperatures starting off in the 30s-low 40s under mostly clear skies and some patchy fog inland. A Frost Advisory remains in place for inland Palm Beach and Okeechobee Counties until 8AM. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures in the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day, then late-day showers possible continuing overnight.

Wednesday, an area of low pressure moves across the area, sparking scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, highs in the mid 70s. Still a little unsettled with some showers and storms hanging around.

Friday, a little drier as the low pulls away. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, another round of showers and storms possible as a cold front moves in. Breezy winds with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday, morning lows down the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Dry with sunny skies.

