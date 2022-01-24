Frost advisory in effect for inland areas early Monday morning

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland areas of Palm Beach County, Martin County, Indian River County and St. Lucie County between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Okeechobee County through early Monday morning.
Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the upper 30s/lower 40s.
There will be a high risk of rip currents and rough surf.
Swimmers are encouraged to stay out of the water.
Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.