Frequent showers and storms this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Low pressure is sitting just off the coast and a front is stuck over north Florida.

This is creating a 1-2 punch that'll keep our rain chances pretty high through the weekend.

Look for periods of showers and t'storms just about any time today and tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s.

Although severe weather is not anticipated, some of the rain could be heavy in spots and brief localized street flooding could occur both days this weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Some relatively drier air is expected to move in by early next week, although some showers and storms will still around on Monday the coverage will be less for much of next week.

High temperatures will return to the lower and middle 90s by later next week.

All is currently quiet in the tropics.