Watch Now
WeatherForecast

Actions

Cold front arrives tonight

Steve Weagle's WPTV 7 a.m. First Alert Weather Forecast.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 09:56:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oct. 15 is the start of the South Florida Dry Season, according to National Weather Service Miami. NWS Melbourne does not follow this rule. We pick up 70-80% of our annual rainfall between mid-May and mid-October.

 The first significant cold front of the season arrives tonight. Highs will reach the high 80’s this afternoon, and tumble into the low 60’s overnight. Tuesday morning will be the chilliest, and Okeechobee will see 40’s. Then a warm up the second half of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

 Rain chances are very low through Thursday, then climb on Friday as this front comes back north at us.

In the tropics we have Tropical Depression Sean and a strong tropical wave that could become TS Tammy at any time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Refraction action possible next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019