FORECAST: Winter is here, South Florida style

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter is here! Friday morning had us all bundled up as temps kicked-off the day in the 40s and 50s.

The cool air stays for Friday afternoon with a northerly breeze and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday night temps will get even colder for South Florida, with lows dropping into the 40s except it will continue to be breezy so there will be a little bit of a windchill that makes it feel colder.

Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Saturday night will also be quite chilly as winds go calm, and we could see more 40s area-wide by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will start a slow warm-up, and through Thanksgiving week temps will continue to warm into the 80s with ample sunshine each day.

Morning lows come up also, into the 60s. A mainly dry and stable pattern is expected for next week.

In the tropics, nothing is expected over the next 7 days. Tropics will most likely remain quiet to close out the season.

