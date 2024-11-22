Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Winter is here, South Florida style

46566967-JC_GRAF fronts.png
WPTV
46566967-JC_GRAF fronts.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter is here! Friday morning had us all bundled up as temps kicked-off the day in the 40s and 50s.

The cool air stays for Friday afternoon with a northerly breeze and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday night temps will get even colder for South Florida, with lows dropping into the 40s except it will continue to be breezy so there will be a little bit of a windchill that makes it feel colder.

Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Saturday night will also be quite chilly as winds go calm, and we could see more 40s area-wide by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will start a slow warm-up, and through Thanksgiving week temps will continue to warm into the 80s with ample sunshine each day.

Morning lows come up also, into the 60s. A mainly dry and stable pattern is expected for next week.

In the tropics, nothing is expected over the next 7 days. Tropics will most likely remain quiet to close out the season.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Refraction action alert!

James Wieland