FORECAST: Winds are breezy to gusty with more sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another breezy day here in Florida due to the increasing pressure gradient.

There is a very strong high pressure system towards the northeast and a broad low pressure developing in the Caribbean, which allows for these strong winds.

Water conditions will still be unfavorable with a high rip current risk and a small craft advisory in effect through Sunday evening. These will likely be extended into this upcoming week.

This Sunday will trend drier than yesterday under mostly sunny skies and winds near 15-25 mph from the east-northeast.

This week will be quite busy! As we near Election day Tuesday, rain chances will significantly increase as we deal with a surge of tropical moisture due to a low pressure system developing in the Caribbean.

Currently the National Hurricane Center have this system at an 80% chance to see tropical development in the next 48 hours.

This will likely become Rafael as it starts to travel northward into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Winds will continue to remain gusty especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain chances from this low pressure will be highest from Tuesday into Wednesday with tropical downpours.

Beyond Wednesday, rain chances turn to be more isolated and winds will continue to remain strong.

As far as the broad low pressure, which will likely be our next named storm, there is still a lot of uncertainty as it drifts into the Gulf.

We will continue to monitor the progression of that system with each update.