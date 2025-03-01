FORECAST: Will March come in like a lion or a lamb?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — February was a hot one!

19 days were above average with only 7 slightly below normal. March will trend similarly to February on the warmer side too.

Today, March 1st, it will be a beautiful afternoon featuring a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be slightly above average in the lower 80s. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower. Most will remain pleasantly dry and warm.

It will be a great day to enjoy the Cognizant Classic or a golf round yourself. It also looks to be fairly calm boating this afternoon too.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be another pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be slightly closer to normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Dew points hover in the middle 50s, which is very pleasant and comfortable dry air. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower later in the day as a cold front dips south.

Monday a few passing showers can't be ruled out behind Sunday's weak cold front. Temperatures will slightly cool to the middle and upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs near the lower 80s.

We continue to warm up into Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. It will be a good beach day!

A cold front will sweep across Thursday triggering a few showers possible. It won't be a strong cold front.

This cold front will cool temperatures off back to the upper 70s for Friday and into the following weekend.