FORECAST: Will rain impact your outdoor Labor Day plans?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few passing showers from west to east are expected this morning.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon before another round of isolated to scattered showers rolls through. It won't be a washout, but it will be heavy rain with lightning and rumbles of thunder.

Tuesday will be the driest day this week, with some isolated showers and storms and highs in the lower 90s.

Rain and storms pick up midweek with a boundary nudging closer to us in South Florida. Temperatures will continue to stay with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 70s. We will have a northeasterly breeze from the low pressure, which will account for mainly coastal storms and likely rip current risks. This will be the pattern on both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday into the weekend, a cold front will try to inch closer to us. It doesn't look to push far south, which means we can expect temperatures to continue to hit the 90s.

