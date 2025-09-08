Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Widespread afternoon and evening storms to start the week

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 8, 2025
Sept. 8, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stormy pattern is expected to continue this week across much of the Sunshine State.

A stationary front over north and central Florida is creating widespread storms, which will last through Wednesday. Expect these showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall totals Sept. 8, 2025

Enhanced moisture is being bumped into the atmosphere from the Gulf as the general steering flow remains out of the west. Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected, and some cities or neighborhoods will get repeated downpours that may lead to minor flooding.

Flood threat Sept. 8, 2025

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temp highs Sept. 8, 2025

By Thursday, slightly drier air may begin to work in, but we cannot rule out the storms completely.

A drier shift to the weather pattern will bring lower rain chances during the weekend, especially compared to earlier in the week.

Jonathan Diego
James Wieland