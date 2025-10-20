Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: When will we see cooler air this week?

Forecast Oct. 20, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high risk of rip currents continues along the east coast today. Even experienced swimmers are urged to stay out of the ocean, as life-threatening rip currents can form quickly in the lingering long-period swells.

Small craft should also use extra caution near inlets today, with seas still around 4 feet and onshore winds turning north to northeast at 10–15 knots.

Boating alerts Oct. 20, 2025

Conditions gradually improve on Tuesday before another round of higher seas and gusty onshore winds builds again later this week behind a stronger cold front.

A weak front is sliding into Central Florida today and will stall over South Florida by Tuesday. This won’t bring a big cooldown as highs remain seasonal in the mid-80s.

A few isolated showers or storms could pop up this afternoon and again on Tuesday.

7-day forecast Oct. 20, 2025

A stronger cold front will move through midweek, turning winds breezy out of the northeast by Thursday and Friday. This will usher in a drier, more comfortable air mass with lower humidity. Highs remain seasonable in the low to mid 80s. However, the gusty onshore flow could bring back rough surf, coastal erosion, and another round of rip current risks for the end of the week.

A boundary stalls over the area this weekend, which will likely increase rain chances starting Saturday, with more expected on Sunday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

