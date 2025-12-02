Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: When will the next cold front arrive?

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
Weather Dec. 2, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures and humidity are ramping up on Tuesday with afternoon temps in the low to mid 80s as wind flow has turned out of the south, then more westerly later in the day as the next cold front moves closer to our area.

Some isolated showers and storms are possible later Tuesday evening with lows dipping to the 60s overnight.

Daytime highs Dec. 2, 2025

As the cold front passes through early Wednesday morning, it won't be as strong as the last, so don't expect a dramatic drop in temperatures. It will, however, dry things out for the rest of the week with lower humidity.

Expect sunny conditions Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s or near 80.

Heating up again into the mid-80s this coming weekend, with showers returning.

7-day highs Dec. 2, 2025

Jonathan Diego
WPTV News
James Wieland