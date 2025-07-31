FORECAST: When could we see some rain today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot weather continues today with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 105-110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

This afternoon, a sea breeze will move inland, increasing the rain chances.

Tonight will be muggy with lows nearing 80.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 31, 2025

Tomorrow will be very similar to today— hot, humid and a chance for some isolated inland storms.

Rain becomes more likely this weekend, especially on Sunday as a cold front stalls in northern Florida. Next week, we will see those summertime rain chances again, and the heat will ease.

The National Hurricane Center does not expect any tropical development within the next seven days.