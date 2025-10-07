Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: When can we expect our first taste of fall?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Oct. 7, 2025
Weather Oct. 7, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a stormy and wet day across east-central Florida, as scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop and stick around for a while. Even outside of the storms, it’s going to stay breezy with gusty winds coming in from the east.

We will dial the wind and rain chances back a bit on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with more sun around and less rain.

Rain chances Oct. 7, 2025

On Thursday and Friday, rain chances increase as a developing low near the Bahamas could bring heavier rainfall to the coast. Winds will stay gusty, and coastal flooding threats may worsen—potentially prompting flood advisories.

Muggy meter Oct. 7, 2025

By Saturday, a cold front, our first of the season, will push through and bring our first taste of autumn with temperatures dropping into the low 80s and humidity dropping to more comfortable levels Sunday and Monday. Rain chances also drop for a few days.

7-day forecast Oct. 7, 2025

