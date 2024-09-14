FORECAST: When can we expect more showers and storms?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will be under partly cloudy skies and feeling the heat and humidity that Florida has to offer. High temperatures reaching into the lower 90s this afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach Counties. This is due to heat indices staying between 105-110 this afternoon.

Thankfully we will have some storms to help cool off the temperatures.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

It will be active later this afternoon due to the stationary boundary still locked towards the north of us. We have been in this pattern for two week now.

WPTV

Rainfall totals will be from a trace to a half inch possible. It won't be a washout of a day, but the later afternoon won't be too enjoyable into the early evening.

Sunday will be more isolated and turning to scattered by the evening. I do expect it to be drier than today, but we will continue to watch the radar.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 90s too.

You already know what to expect this workweek. The front continues to remain parked to the north of us. This means we will deal with mainly afternoon scattered storms and temperatures near 90.

We may start to feel some changes by the following weekend. This is all dependent upon the cold front potentially sagging southward. Stay tuned for the latest with your First Alert Weather Team.