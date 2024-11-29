FORECAST: When can we expect cooler temperatures to arrive?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the first cold front sweeps through tonight, we'll get a brief surge of warmth and humidity. High temperatures will surge into the low to mid-80s.
The front gets hung up near the Everglades and the Florida Keys on Saturday so the clouds will hang around through the day. There could be a spotty shower around, especially near the coast.
Temperatures will be cooler behind the front with the Treasure Coast staying in the low 70s, mid 70s for the Palm Beaches.
A reinforcing, secondary cold front will arrive Sunday night bringing a nice stretch of unseasonably cool weather to South Florida next week.
SHORT-TERM FORECAST
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Shower possible on the Treasure Coast. Very warm and humid. High 84.
SATURDAY: Sunny breaks cooler and breezy. Quick coastal shower. High 76.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High 76.
BOATING CONDITIONS FRIDAY
Seas: 1-2 FT (Good Boating)
Intracoastal Waters: Light Chop
Winds: NNW 5-10 kts
Low Tide: 11:21 a.m.
High Tide: 5:15 p.m.