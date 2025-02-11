FORECAST: When can we expect cooler temperatures?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly to partly sunny skies today with warm temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a few showers blowing in off the ocean.

Tonight, some limited patchy fog again possible around the lake. Temperatures will be mild, In the mid-upper 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will heat up more as winds turn more south and southwest. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances remain slim. The wind picks up to breezy out of the south-southeast.

Friday rain chances go up a bit, but we stay on the warm side with highs in the low 80s.

Over the weekend, mostly to partly sunny skies and warm temps. Highs stay in the low 80s Saturday, mid 80s and windy Sunday.

Finally, it looks like this stagnant weather pattern will break with a cold front coming next Monday.