FORECAST: Wet Wednesday as Saharan dust plume creates hazy skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a wet Wednesday as rain will be sweeping across the area most of the day.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main impacts of any storms that develop today. Minor flooding is possible in isolated areas as another 0.5" to 1.5" of rain could fall throughout Wednesday.

Starting in the morning, showers will develop mainly in Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

By lunchtime, these showers will be more widespread across our viewing area. The rain will be sticking around until at least 7 p.m. tonight.

Temperature highs will only be in the lower 80s due to the rain and cloud cover.

The deep tropical moisture and high rain chances begin to decrease on Thursday and then more sun with less stormy conditions is in store for Friday and the weekend.

A bloom of Saharan dust will add some haze to the skies.

It will start to heat up tomorrow and reach the 90s by Saturday as rain chances decrease going into the end of the week.

The area of broad low pressure that is drenching the Sunshine State has a slim chance to develop into a non-tropical low-pressure system off the southeast U.S. coast. If the system remains offshore, the low could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while moving northeastward away from Florida.