FORECAST: Weak front to trigger slim chance of rain later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for more pleasant weather, with mostly clear skies and seasonably mild temperatures persisting.

High pressure over the western Atlantic is keeping things calm and comfortable, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows dropping to the mid-50s inland and low 60s along the East Coast. It’s the kind of stretch that makes for great outdoor plans — just don’t forget that a high rip current risk continues for Palm Beach County beaches, so swimmers should use extra caution in the ocean.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for morning of Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

There are a couple of minor wrinkles in the forecast. Patchy fog could develop early in the mornings, especially near Lake Okeechobee and interior areas, reducing visibility for commuters.

A weak front will slide south into the region late Thursday into Friday, but it’s expected to lose steam before it arrives. That means rain chances will stay pretty slim, with only a slight chance of a few isolated showers, mainly near the East Coast and over the Atlantic waters.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, another, slightly stronger system is expected to move across the eastern United States and drag a second front through South Florida. This one could bring a better chance of scattered showers, but moisture still looks limited, so rainfall totals should stay light — generally under an inch for most spots.

Temperatures will remain steady throughout, staying in the upper 70s to low 80s during the day and cooling into the 50s and low 60s at night. Overall, it’s a quiet, comfortable stretch of weather with only minor interruptions.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.