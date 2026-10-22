FORECAST: We are entering a stormy period through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab the umbrella before heading out, because a few showers are moving through the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. We’ll see periods of clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with a few additional showers possible, especially near the coast. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s, and a steady breeze will keep things unsettled along the shoreline.

The bigger story is the weekend forecast, with rain chances climbing and conditions turning increasingly stormy. Saturday brings periods of showers and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. By Sunday, expect a much windier, wetter day, with numerous showers and the potential for some heavier downpours. Outdoor plans could be interrupted, so keep the rain gear handy and have a backup plan.

BEACHES, TIDES AND RIP CURRENTS

Beachgoers should use extra caution this weekend. Breezy conditions and rough surf can create dangerous swimming conditions, with an elevated risk of rip currents. A rip current is a powerful channel of water flowing away from shore that can quickly pull swimmers into deeper water. Swim near lifeguards, obey beach warning flags, and stay out of the water when conditions are dangerous.

King tides are also a concern, especially around the weekend. Higher-than-normal water levels can contribute to coastal flooding, beach erosion and water covering low-lying roads near the coast. Check local tide predictions before heading out, particularly if you live near the Intracoastal Waterway or other flood-prone areas. The Full Hunter Moon and strong winds add to the high seas.

BOATING: LOOKS ROUGH

Sunday could be the worst day of the weekend for boaters, with strong winds, rough seas and periods of heavy rain creating hazardous conditions. Thunderstorms can bring sudden wind gusts, lightning and rapidly changing visibility. Small boats should stay in port if conditions deteriorate, and anyone planning to head offshore should check the latest marine forecast before leaving the dock. Hazardous seas and potentially gale-force winds are a serious concern this weekend.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast