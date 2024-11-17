FORECAST: Water hazards amongst lovely weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Water hazards continue through your Sunday. Small craft caution and a high rip current risk in the waters today.

High temperatures remain pleasant in the upper 70s to lower 80s under plenty of sunshine. A light onshore breeze near 10-15 mph will feel refreshing along the coast.

We are tracking our next system as we head into the next week.

A high pressure system will continue to strengthen over the southeast this week, which will lead to ideal conditions.

Monday will be mild in the lower 80s under plenty of sun.

Tuesday will be similar in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Wednesday a low pressure will near the area and a warm front will lift north of us. Expect an increase in humidity and rain chances. Rainfall totals will be near an inch for most locations. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

A cold front sweeps across early Thursday, leaving us with drier air and plenty of sun. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s.

Friday and into the following weekend will be low humidity and sunshine. High temperatures will near the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s.