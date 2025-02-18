FORECAST: Warming up, then mid-week cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lot of ups and downs this week as we transition into a more active weather pattern.

Today Partly sunny with a few showers possible, highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Tonight a few showers are possible along the coast. Inland areas could see some patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer, highs boost up into the mid 80s ahead of a cold front. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day.

Wednesday night the cold front approaches and may bring a few showers with it overnight. Lows will drop into the 50s.

Thursday will clear out some, but it'll be cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s on the treasure coast to the mid 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Friday will be breezy and a little chilly, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Over the weekend Saturday will be continued cloudy and chilly, then we warm up into the upper 70s Sunday ahead of the next cold front that will move through Monday.

