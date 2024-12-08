FORECAST: Warming up into the work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are gradually warming up.

This Sunday highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. Due to a high pressure system, we will have plenty of sunshine from the Treasure Coast through the Palm Beaches.

Monday will be a touch warmer with highs nearing 80 and seeing sunny skies.

We begin to watch our next cold front. Clouds will gradually build in ahead of the pending front.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will also be in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies due to the approaching front. Some scattered showers can't be ruled out, but it will not be a washout of a day.

The cold front will sink south and we will watch our temperatures plummet with it.

There will be a 10 degree difference from Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s come Thursday morning.

In addition, highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Thursday.

The pop of cold will be short lived as we climb back to seasonal upper 70s by Saturday.