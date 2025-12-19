FORECAST: Warmer than average temperatures, humidity creates sticky conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures are warming up today across South Florida. Highs will reach the mid-80s across most areas, with lower 80s along the Treasure Coast. Humidity is on blast, so it will feel uncomfortably sticky throughout today.

Winds will shift from the southwest to the west and northwest later today, bringing slightly drier air by Friday evening.

WPTV

The front will weaken and dissipate tonight into Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible over the Atlantic waters. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s with less humidity.

Mainly dry weather for Saturday night and Sunday as high pressure builds to the north. A brief coastal shower cannot be ruled out, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s, with warmer readings inland.

WPTV

A backdoor cold front, which is a front that comes in from the Atlantic, and strong high pressure will bring breezy to gusty east-northeast winds Monday and Tuesday. Isolated to scattered showers may develop, mainly along the east coast, with a low chance of thunderstorms.

Highs will range from the upper 70s.

By Christmas Eve, high pressure has settled in, winds have weakened, and temperatures remain near seasonal levels, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

