FORECAST: How long our wet weather will stick around

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Dec. 17, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ample moisture streams over the area through the next few days, keeping rain chances high and even the chance for some heavy downpours in isolated areas.

High temperatures will stay warm near 80, but sunshine will be limited. Humidity will also be on the higher side through Thursday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The wind will come down a bit Tuesday afternoon, then a bit more Wednesday, and then calm down on Thursday.

Our next cold front looks to be coming Friday morning, sweeping all the moisture away and bringing in some drier, cooler weather for the weekend.

Highs will drop to the low 70s and lows in the low 50s over the weekend. The wind will pick back up also, making it feel a little blustery.

