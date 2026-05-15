FORECAST: Warm, muggy weekend ahead with summer-like afternoon showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will see another warm and humid day Friday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Most areas will stay dry for much of the day, but scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms could develop, especially across inland communities and around the lake. The atmosphere is fairly dry above the surface, which may limit widespread storm development, but a few storms could still become briefly strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

By Saturday, moisture from the Caribbean begins creeping back into the region as a more typical late-spring/early summer onshore weather pattern takes shape. Sea breezes from both coasts are expected to collide over the interior portions of South Florida during the afternoon and evening, making those areas the most likely spots for showers and thunderstorms.

WPTV

Coastal metro areas should see lower rain chances, while inland and Southwest Florida could experience more numerous downpours. Temperatures will remain hotter than average, with many spots reaching the low to mid-90s.

Looking ahead into next week, South Florida settles into a classic early wet-season setup. Expect a daily cycle of sunshine, heat, and scattered afternoon storms, with the greatest rain chances in the late night/early morning along the east coast, transitioning inland around the lake and across Southwest Florida late in the day.

WPTV

Overnight and early morning coastal showers will also become more common. High temperatures will continue hovering in the upper 80s to low 90s, while heat index values could climb above 100 degrees at times, especially across Southwest Florida.

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