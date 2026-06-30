FORECAST: Warm, muggy conditions with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The familiar summertime weather pattern continues across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches today, with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the morning followed by building heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland, with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Rain chances will increase after lunchtime as the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland. The best opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be from mid-afternoon into the early evening, especially across western Palm Beach County, inland Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Coastal communities may see fewer storms, but an isolated downpour cannot be ruled out. Some storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts over 40 mph.

WPTV

Boaters and beachgoers can expect generally favorable conditions during the morning, but keep a close eye on the sky later in the day as thunderstorms develop inland and drift slowly. Any storm moving toward the coast will bring dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and locally rough conditions.

Tonight, storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions with overnight lows in the upper 70s inland and around 80 degrees along the coast.

Looking ahead, little change is expected through the rest of the week. Hot, humid days will continue with highs near 90 degrees, and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain a daily occurrence. The greatest storm coverage is expected inland each afternoon before activity tapers off after sunset.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.