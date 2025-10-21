FORECAST: Warm, humid day under sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a warm and slightly more humid next couple of days.

Today, we will see sunny skies and warm temps with highs in the mid-upper 80s. There will be a few showers around, but most will concentrate on the west coast of Florida this afternoon. Winds will be calm, shifting easterly at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

This evening, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s under mostly clear conditions.

Wednesday continues the sunny and warm trend with highs in the mid-upper 80s and a light breeze from the northeast in the afternoon. There could also be a few showers blowing in. The evening will stay pleasant, cooling down to around 73.

WPTV

As we head into Thursday, enjoy another sunny day peaking at 85 degrees, and the humidity drops a bit. Winds will pick up a bit, reaching up to 23 mph. Nighttime temperatures will remain comfortable at 74 degrees.

As we approach Friday, expect more sunshine with highs near 84 degrees and breezy conditions, with gusts potentially hitting 30 mph. The night will follow suit with clear skies and lows around 75.

WPTV

The weekend kicks off with Saturday staying mostly sunny with a few quick passing showers and a high of 84, while the night cools down to about 75. Finally, Sunday will bring a slight chance of showers, but mostly sunny weather is on the horizon with temperatures again reaching around 84 degrees. So grab your sunglasses and enjoy the lovely weather this week!

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

