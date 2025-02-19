FORECAST: Warm and humid today, then cooling down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lot of ups and downs this week as we transition into a more active weather pattern.

This morning a few coastal showers then some patchy fog forming.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

Today Partly sunny with a few showers possible, warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday night the cold front approaches and may bring a few showers with it this evening and overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s.

Thursday will start out cloudy, then clear out and turn cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday night will be a chilly one with lows in the upper 40s on the Treasure Coast to the mid 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Friday will be breezy and a little chilly, with highs in the upper 60s on the Treasure Coast, to to the low/mid 70s in the Palm Beaches.

Over the weekend Saturday will be continued chilly and breezy with some clouds around. Then we warm up into the mid-upper 70s Sunday ahead of the next cold. Rain chances will also go up. The front will move through Monday where it'll stay cloudy with some rain chances before clearing out Tuesday.

