FORECAST: Warm and humid Sunday ahead of windy cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday stays warm and humid across our area.

A few isolated showers and storms could pop up along the Treasure Coast this afternoon.

Beach and boating conditions remain favorable for your Sunday, light offshore wind this morning.

Changes arrive late Sunday as a cold front moves in, bringing increasing rain changes overnight and into Monday.

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

WPTV

Behind the front, cooler and more comfortable air settles in with highs dropping into the upper 70s.

The biggest impact will be the wind. Gusty northeast winds develop Monday and Tuesday with gusts over 30mph at times especially near the coast. This will lead to rough beach and boating conditions next week.

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The rain will taper off by Tuesday, with drier weather and gradual warming returning later in the week.