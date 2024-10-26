FORECAST: Very pleasant with some sun and a chance for coastal showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large area of high pressure will bring us very pleasant air for this weekend with Sunday being the best day!

This Saturday expect a few showers along the coast in the morning to early afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures warm to the middle 80s by the afternoon with light cloud cover.

We continue to have a high rip current risk across the east coast, so please be cautious in the ocean. If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to shore until you feel the release of the rip current.

Overall there is a lot of dry air aloft, which will be the main reason for this lovely weekend trend.

The mornings will be special in the 70s and dew points in the 60s.

Sunday dew points remain in the 60s for most of the day, which will make it feel lovely in the lower 80s and few clouds.

Monday winds will start to increase and slim rain chances will return. Temperatures continue to stay in the lower 80s.

Winds continue to remain breezy to gusty due to a frontal passage and the continuing deepening trough. The frontal passage is essentially a weak cold front, which will slightly increase rain chances too.

Due to the set up of the high pressure system and weak front, rain chances will increase with coastal showers expected Tuesday through Friday.

It won't be a washout everyday, but we resume the gusty pattern with quick showers.