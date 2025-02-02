FORECAST: Verifying the February outlook with this weekends weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Groundhog day! I rather say copy and paste than rinse and repeat.

It is another warm and humid day in town, which makes it the perfect beach day or day to get outside!

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s again. A nice light southeasterly breeze continues to keep the humidity in play.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The week ahead will continue to trend warmer than our normal high, near 75 degrees.

Look for high temperatures from the upper 70s to lower 80s each day.

In addition to the heat, sunshine will continue to stick around.

As for rain chances, they remain fairly slim. A few pop-up showers can't be ruled out each afternoon, but we aren't tracking a good soaking rain in the near future.

Enjoy the warmth and stay protected from the sunshine!