FORECAST: Unseasonably warm temperatures expected throughout the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is in for a stretch of unseasonably warm weather through Thursday, with temperatures climbing well above normal across much of the peninsula.

Interior areas could see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is about 10–13 degrees warmer than typical for this time of year and may approach record highs in some spots. Coastal areas will stay slightly cooler thanks to afternoon sea breezes, generally topping out in the mid-80s, while conditions overall remain mostly dry with only a small chance of isolated showers or storms developing inland during the afternoon.

Storm chances will be enhanced some today around the lake and inland areas of the Treasure Coast this afternoon.

Another thing to watch early this week is morning fog. Light overnight winds and lingering moisture could allow patchy to locally dense fog to form late at night and early in the morning, particularly through Tuesday. Drivers should be ready for sudden drops in visibility during the morning commute.

Overnight temperatures will remain mild, with lows mostly in the 60s to low 70s, adding to the early summer-like feel across the region.

By late Thursday into early Friday, the weather pattern begins to shift as a cold front moves south through Florida. This front will bring increasing clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances rising to around 40–60% Thursday.

Behind the front, temperatures will ease slightly into the low to mid-80s for the weekend, though periodic showers may linger as the front stalls and lingers with additional moisture moves into the area.

Overnight lows will generally stay in the 60s, with a brief dip into the upper 50s in cooler inland spots Friday night before milder conditions return.

