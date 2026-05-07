FORECAST: Unseasonably hot temperatures to last through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is locked into a stretch of unseasonably hot weather, and it’s sticking around through the weekend.

Highs today and Friday will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s along the coast, with interior spots climbing into the mid 90s. Humidity will make it feel even hotter. The National Weather Service’s HeatRisk outlook bumps up to “moderate” across all of South Florida on Friday, meaning the heat could start to cause impacts for sensitive groups, especially with warm and muggy nights that offer little relief.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, May 7, 2026

The weekend looks dry, sunny, and sizzling. Beaches will still see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but inland spots will roast with mid- -90s. That means it’s important to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon.

Overnight lows may not dip below 80 near the coast, keeping the heat persistent both day and night.

WPTV

Our first real break from the heat could arrive early next week as a cold front approaches. Monday and Tuesday bring a 30–50% chance of scattered showers and storms with a shift in winds, which might bring a touch of relief if the front pushes through. Even so, highs will still be in the upper 80s with slightly less humidity next week.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.