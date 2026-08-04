FORECAST: Typical summertime weather continues, mid-afternoon storms expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will see a typical summertime pattern today with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the morning, followed by increasing heat and humidity by late morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values reaching between 100 and 107 degrees where sunshine lasts the longest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from early to mid-afternoon, becoming most numerous during the late afternoon and early evening. While not everyone will see rain, any storm that forms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, wind gusts over 40 mph, and brief localized street flooding. Storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving behind partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions overnight with lows around 79 to 81 degrees.

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Along the Atlantic beaches, an easterly breeze will help keep temperatures a few degrees lower than inland areas, but humidity will remain high. Boaters and beach goers should remain alert for rapidly developing thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, as lightning can strike well away from the heaviest rain.

Looking ahead through the middle of the week, the weather pattern remains largely unchanged. Expect hot and humid mornings, followed by scattered to numerous afternoon thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will generally top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values frequently exceeding 100 degrees before storms develop.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.